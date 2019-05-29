LUCC-Y News

This week, LUCC is happy to present to you the official signed resolution for Gender Inclusive Facilities.

Class Representatives of the Week

Steering

Meet Awa Badiane: Sophomore Class Representative

“I love being able to be part of the behind-the-scenes of campus! I get to see how campus truly functions on a legislative level, and I get to have say in how that all works.”

Finance

Meet Elliot Cordano: Junior Class Representative

“Being involved with LUCC has been a really good opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and engage with the Lawrence community in a new way. I’ve really enjoyed working alongside other members of LUCC to promote greater student involvement and foster a deeper sense of community across campus.”

LUCC is also happy to announce the list of groups who successfully applied for and received housing for next year along with the contacts for each. Please contact Matthew Gerg for more details/questions about housing selection, etc.