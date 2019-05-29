LUCC-Y News

This week, LUCC is happy to present to you the official signed resolution for Gender Inclusive Facilities.
Class Representatives of the Week
Steering
Meet Awa Badiane: Sophomore Class Representative
“I love being able to be part of the behind-the-scenes of campus! I get to see how campus truly functions on a legislative level, and I get to have say in how that all works.”
Finance
Meet Elliot Cordano: Junior Class Representative
“Being involved with LUCC has been a really good opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and engage with the Lawrence community in a new way. I’ve really enjoyed working alongside other members of LUCC to promote greater student involvement and foster a deeper sense of community across campus.”
LUCC is also happy to announce the list of groups who successfully applied for and received housing for next year along with the contacts for each. Please contact Matthew Gerg for more details/questions about housing selection, etc.
|HOUSE
|ADDRESS
|CONTACT/RLM
|Art House
|206 S. Lawe St
|Jamie Dong and Ryan Johnson
|Co-Op
|Elihu Loft
|Emily Austin
|Delta Tau Delta
|203 N. Union St
| Patrick McDonnell and Baron
Lam
|Greenfire
|Elvira Loft
|Luke Shimabukuro and Mathew Larosiliere
|LGBTQ+ Alliance House
|742 E. Boldt Way
| Jorgan Jammal and Cameron
Wilkins
|LU Recess
|Sage Loft
|Karl Painter
|Sankofa
|726 E. Boldt Way
| Samantha Torres and Ryshaun
Brown
|Sigma Phi Epilson
|218 S. Lawe St
|Julien Riviere and Logan Bray
|Sinfonia
|Mary Loft
| Hank Lariston and Matthew
Wronski
|WLFM
|741 E. Boldt Way
|Ethan Penny and Molly Reese