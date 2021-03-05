Fieldnotes from a Road Not Taken

I walked an untaken road for years
Not sorry traveling just the one
Alone, hardly looking back from fear
with faith to navigate free from tears
Below a guise of fancy or fun
There were many roads that then diverged
To draw me in, further than the last
Always different from which it had merged
A rose, a worm, some webs, some birds
But none would seem different in class
If I had glanced behind me at all
I would have seen it a road well took
Unique footsteps on a broken mall
Through, the path unique, I would not call
On exit, I note, content and shook
I was on the path well walked and worn
A path of true discovery or fear
In my mind, it’s still unclear in form
It broke my boots to a state forlorn
It brought my brain to a place now dear