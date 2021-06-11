A Letter to the Editor

The opinions expressed in The Lawrentian are those of the students, faculty and community members who wrote them. The Lawrentian does not endorse any opinions piece except for the staff editorial, which represents a majority of the editorial board. The Lawrentian welcomes everyone to submit their own opinions. For the full editorial policy and parameters for submitting articles, please refer to the about section.

I am so glad that the Viking Room has reopened on campus and that The Lawrentian was interested in my opinions on the matter. However, last week’s article didn’t shine a light on the real stars of the show: graduating managers Angela Caraballo and Jailene Rodriguez and incoming managers Valeria Núñez Herdoiza and Prince Mukuna. They, along with our staff supervisor Greg Griffin, are the ones who deserve the credit for the VR’s smooth and safe reopening.

Zoe Adler