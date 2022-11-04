Shakespeare It Off

I linger beyond the gates long past dusk I have naught in the mind but dust and decay That be the word they proclaim, ah! That be their holy text! I spend countless nights reveling in the ungodly pleasures, but at dawn they flee, like birds called away before the snow That be the word they proclaim, ah! That be their holy text! Yet I ride on; I shall be not hindered O angels in my mind, how sweetly you sing! of serenity and joy, the sweet salvation that awaits For the cad shall continue in his ways of sin He who abhors me will nevertheless cast stones I shall do naught but smile in the face of dissent Thou who make sport of shattering hearts shalt not find the rightful path, and he who be false of soul will eternally be untrue I shall do naught but smile in the face of dissent I miss not a single echo of the festival drum I run with wildfires at the speed of the lightning strike But ye fools be blind to my mastery! Ye fools be blind! I dance upon nails, I need not a partner I design each movement in a spontaneous fervor But ye fools know not of my skill! Ye fools know not! Yet I ride on; I shall be not hindered O angels in my mind, how sweetly you sing! of serenity and joy, the sweet salvation that awaits For the cad shall continue in his ways of sin He who abhors me will nevertheless cast stones I shall do naught but smile in the face of dissent Thou who make sport of shattering hearts shalt not find the rightful path, and he who be false of soul will eternally be untrue I shall do naught but smile in the face of dissent Hark! Hear ye! Imagine, while thou hath fell by the hand of the false witness and the dastardly scoundrels that crawl from the gutters, thou might be dancing in the fair ecstasy to the tune of a wanderers’ band O lover who scorned this tender heart, who be this wench you bringeth? O what beauty, what charm! Helen of Troy had not this fine a figure But I shall greet her with mercy, with amity Now I lay eyes on a lord across the yawning blue yonder How doth he steal my breath and invade my senses with naught save his raven hair? Come now, my darling, and bless me with your company For the cad shall continue in his ways of sin He who abhors me will nevertheless cast stones I shall do naught but smile in the face of dissent Thou who make sport of shattering hearts shalt not find the rightful path, and he who be false of soul will eternally be untrue I shall do naught but smile in the face of dissent