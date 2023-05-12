Did you hear? The cheating scandal that rocked the chess world

Competitive chess snatched headlines in September when five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen lost to American Grandmaster Hans Neimann in the 2022 Sinquefield Cup. Carlsen proceeded to uncharacteristically withdraw from the tournament, with little to say on the matter. A week later, in a game against Niemann at the Champions Chess Tour, Carlsen resigned after one move.

Carlsen eventually took to Twitter to explain his actions, accusing Niemann of cheating. He claimed that he had “strongly considered withdrawing” from the Sinquefield Cup when he initially found out Niemann was invited to play.

“I know that my actions have frustrated many in the chess community,” Carlsen stated. “I’m frustrated; cheating in chess is a big deal and an existential threat to the game […] I hope that the truth on this matter comes out, whatever it may be.”

In an interview with Saint Louis Chess Club’s Alejandro Ramirez, Niemann admitted to cheating twice in the past at the ages of 12 and 16 while on Chess.com, a decision he greatly regretted. He proceeded to deny Carlsen’s accusations, stating that he had never cheated on the board or during competitive play for money. Chess.com launched an investigation on Niemann, suspecting “likely” cheating in over a hundred online games due to evidence of toggling between different screens and engine level play, some of which were during online tournament play for cash prizes.

A chess board. Photo by Alex Stanger.

Niemann proceeded to file a defamation lawsuit against Carlsen and Chess.com for $100 million in damages in October.

“My lawsuit speaks for itself,” tweeted Niemann, with a photo of the suit attached.

The International Chess Federation also launched an investigation into the allegations, which is believed to have been completed in February, but has yet to release any information, pushing the original April deadline to October. Federation official Dana Reizniece-Ozola explained this delay, tying this decision to the Niemann lawsuit.

“[We will] hold the matter in abeyance until at least October of this year pending possible further developments in the civil suit between the parties,” said Reizniece-Ozola.

Some have come to the consensus that Carlsen simply did not play well in the end game during that match and has been a “sore loser” about his defeat to the 19-year-old. Many chess experts have analyzed the Sinquefield game, splitting loyalties between the two players.

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, who analyzed the game, defended Niemann, stating, “I thought Carlsen literally cracked in the end,” making many critical mistakes. Meanwhile, GM Hikaru Nakamura was quick to Carlson’s defense.

Popular IM chess streamer Levi Rozman (GothamChess) did an analysis of the game in a video titled “Biggest ‘CHEATING’ SCANDAL In Chess History,” in which he took an impartial third-party look to recap the situation for his viewers. Rozman explained several specifics of the allegations, such as theories that Niemann had a small vibrating device connected to a chess engine, somehow instructing him on which moves to make. Though unlikely, as there are several anti-cheating measures, such as metal detectors and heavy security, the theory has intrigued several Carlsen defenders.

“The only thing that can clarify what is going to happen in the future is very strict security, and we see if he sustains his current level of play or not,” Rozman said in his explanation of the Chess.com cheating report. “This is a miserable situation […] Mistakes have been made. Sometimes you have to do what’s best, even if you should’ve done it earlier.”

There has been statistical evidence of Niemann’s play being closer to engine play than any other GM combined in some games, and Niemann’s mentor, GM Maxim Dlugy, was also banned from Chess.com for cheating in 2017.

“You still don’t have the physical proof,” Rozman said in an interview with Lex Fridman. “But you have smoke. I don’t know how this ends.”

Fridman offered his two cents in the interview’s conclusion.

“At the end of the day, chess is just a game,” Fridman said. “But it is a game played by millions of people throughout history. Nations have basically fought wars over the chessboard.”