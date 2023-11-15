Historical photo feature: A time capsule of Lawrence life

Frances Hogg with kitten. Caption: "The Only Time I am Happy. From page titled Just girls." ARC2016-077.
This scrapbook was created by Frances Hogg Brown during her years as a student at Lawrence, 1911 to 1915. It contains primarily photographs of faculty, students, activities such as May Day and other scenes from campus and the city of Appleton. It also includes signatures, newspaper clippings, and memorabilia. All photos and descriptions are provided by the Lawrence University archives. Editor’s note: The scrapbook contains too many photos to be presented here, but below are some highlights. More photos can be found at archives.lawrence.edu.