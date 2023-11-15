Historical photo feature: A time capsule of Lawrence life

This scrapbook was created by Frances Hogg Brown during her years as a student at Lawrence, 1911 to 1915. It contains primarily photographs of faculty, students, activities such as May Day and other scenes from campus and the city of Appleton. It also includes signatures, newspaper clippings, and memorabilia. All photos and descriptions are provided by the Lawrence University archives. Editor’s note: The scrapbook contains too many photos to be presented here, but below are some highlights. More photos can be found at archives.lawrence.edu.

Looking east on Washington Street. Frances Hogg in middle on light pole. According to the 1911 Sanborn Fire Insurance Map of Appleton, this location is most likely the corner of Washington Street and Oneida Street. If so, the students are standing on the steps of the post office. Behind them would be a hotel and livery, and across the street a garage and mixed use building can be seen. ARC2016-049. Frances Hogg with kitten. Caption: “The Only Time I am Happy. From page titled Just girls.” ARC2016-077. Women in front of parcel post carriage, Carnegie Library in background. ARC2016-045. All College Day, men playing tug of war. Caption: “Tug of War. From page titled All College Day.” ARC2016-032 Women having a picnic. From page titled “Down River Spreads.” ARC2016-103. Women on Ormsby Hall back porch. Caption: “Leftovers for Thanksgiving. Frances Hogg second from left. From page titled Scenes from Ormsby.” ARC2016-039.