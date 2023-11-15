Men’s basketball prepares for upcoming season

Although some student athletes consider preseason to be exciting, it can be a very emotionally and physically exhausting time. Preparation is essential for success during the season. Basketball is one of the sports in which preseason preparation is underway.

Sophomore Nicolas Manzanera, a guard on the Lawrence University men’s basketball team, is thrilled to begin the season.

“I feel very excited to get this season started,” Manzanera said. “I think the main difference from last year will be how challenging our non-conference schedule is…we believe it will prepare us for our main goal — to be one of the top four teams in the conference.”

This year, the men’s basketball team received nine new players as first-year or transfer students. Creating and establishing a team dynamic can be hard with that many new people, but the team doesn’t seem too concerned with this. Head Coach Casey Korn thinks the team has been a well-oiled machine since arriving on campus.

“I believe that this group wants to be pushed to be the best they can be, and they have lived up to that belief so far through our practices and off season development,” Korn said of the team’s challenging non-conference matchups. “This group really cares about each other and continues to grow more connected each day… I am excited for the journey.”

During preseason, men’s basketball will reflect on past season’s the highs and lows. Photo provided by Lawrence University Athletics.

Preseason for the men’s team has consisted of many different things including building offseason workouts.

“I feel as if our preseason workouts have been very intense with high standards, which I think will have us prepared for our first game on Wednesday,” senior Adnan Sarancic, a forward, said. “Despite being a pretty young team, our intense preseason practices have helped bring everyone up to speed.”

Senior guard Jake Fisher agreed with Sarancic.

“The preseason workouts and open gyms definitely prepared us for the season,” Fisher explained. “It is a nice way to meet the guys and get to know them actually on the basketball court.”

Sarancic also adds that the biggest goal he hopes to accomplish this season is making sure he enjoys it all and remains positive through the inevitable tough times of a long season.

You can see the Lawrence University men’s basketball team in action at Alexander Gymnasium again on Wednesday, Nov. 8 and check for livestream availability during their next four consecutive away games. The team will remain on campus over winter break for a few weeks to continue with their season and will play for the full Viking community once again on Saturday, Jan. 6 versus Grinnell College. Make sure to stay up to date on all Viking Athletics through the Lawrence University Athletics App and follow the men’s basketball team on their Instagram page (@luvikingsmbb) to get updates on game days.