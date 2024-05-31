The Lawrentian
New North ESG Summit brought to Lawrence for first time
Martin Luther King, Jr. address held in Lawrence Memorial Chapel
Dr. Cynthia Moss delivers echolocation lecture in Wriston
Baseball and softball finish out regular season
Photo feature: Softball senior game
New lacrosse programs prepare for upcoming season
Listen
Heart of Spring
essentials only!
Poetry
Kate Zoromski, Associate Dean of CAS, retires
An evening of poetry with George Abraham
The Twitcher: a birding column
Photo Feature
The Book Club: a bookish column
A movie theater experience: watching “Challengers”
“Lisa Frankenstein”: a modern ‘80s cult classic
Book Review
Movie Review
Student Recital
Lawrence goes down the rabbit hole
The politics of the MET Gala: should it be written off?
Maybe the Jedi were the bad guys
Letters to the Editor
Guest Essays
Community
Photo Poll & Unedited Board
Reading
Photo Poll & Unedited Board
The Lawrentian Staff
·
Community
Highlights
·
May 31, 2024
·
1 min read
“My laugh sounds like RuPaul.” — Hanna Knudson
What would you be called out for in a rap battle?
“My major makes no money.” — Aaron Lindeman
“Five-inch shorts.” — Amir Zarandi
“Socks and Birkenstocks.” — Bergen Thorson
“Can’t remember what I ate for breakfast.” — Caitlin Rodko
“Can’t focus.” — Gabriel Garcia
“My laugh sounds like RuPaul.” — Hanna Knudson
“Injury-prone.” — Lucia Pierce-Haig
“I’m fat and throw 76 mph.” — Nick Katz
“I’m fat and can’t throw.” — Richie Lacien
Joey Davis,
Features Co-Editor
“Never letting go of high school theater.”
Alex Stanger,
Photo Editor
“Using too many idioms.”
Rose Williams,
Copy Chief
“Rarely swearing.”
Photos by Jacob Hanekamp, Adam Fleischer and Alex Stanger.
