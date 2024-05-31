Photo Poll & Unedited Board

“My laugh sounds like RuPaul.” — Hanna Knudson

What would you be called out for in a rap battle?

“My major makes no money.” — Aaron Lindeman
“Five-inch shorts.” — Amir Zarandi
“Socks and Birkenstocks.” — Bergen Thorson
“Can’t remember what I ate for breakfast.” — Caitlin Rodko
“Can’t focus.” — Gabriel Garcia
“Injury-prone.” — Lucia Pierce-Haig
“I’m fat and throw 76 mph.” — Nick Katz
“I’m fat and can’t throw.” — Richie Lacien
Joey Davis, Features Co-Editor “Never letting go of high school theater.”
Alex Stanger, Photo Editor
“Using too many idioms.”
Rose Williams, Copy Chief
“Rarely swearing.”

Photos by Jacob Hanekamp, Adam Fleischer and Alex Stanger.

