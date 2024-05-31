Listen

·
Variety
··1 min read
Head down, eyes glazed by 
screens.
Ears covered to shut out the 
thoughts,
To shut out the world, 
oblivious.

Ingest information, boiled 
down.Scan facts, think we understand.
Understand the pain, the 
suffering.
Know we should help, but 
unsure how.

Lift up your head, open your 
ears.
Sit with nature, sit with the 
Earth.
Sit in her silence. Listen and 
feel.
Listen as everything comes alive
In this silence. Feel its weight.

Listen to what we are too 
scared to hear.
Feel what we are too scared 
to feel.
Then can we know the pain and suffering.
Then can we know Nature’s 
relationships with everything.
Then can we know what we 
must do.

See her pain, hear her 
whispers.
Crying out for love, care, 
respect.
For protection from all that 
harms her.
Protection from us.

Lift up your head, open your ears.

To know where we stand on 
this Earth
We must stand still, face our 
fears.
Then will we know what it is to live with her.
To protect her as we were 
made to do.

Lift up your head, open your 
ears.
Sit in the silence of the Earth.
And listen.
