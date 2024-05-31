Head down, eyes glazed by
screens.
Ears covered to shut out the
thoughts,
To shut out the world,
oblivious.
Ingest information, boiled
down.Scan facts, think we understand.
Understand the pain, the
suffering.
Know we should help, but
unsure how.
Lift up your head, open your
ears.
Sit with nature, sit with the
Earth.
Sit in her silence. Listen and
feel.
Listen as everything comes alive
In this silence. Feel its weight.
Listen to what we are too
scared to hear.
Feel what we are too scared
to feel.
Then can we know the pain and suffering.
Then can we know Nature’s
relationships with everything.
Then can we know what we
must do.
See her pain, hear her
whispers.
Crying out for love, care,
respect.
For protection from all that
harms her.
Protection from us.
Lift up your head, open your ears.
To know where we stand on
this Earth
We must stand still, face our
fears.
Then will we know what it is to live with her.
To protect her as we were
made to do.
Lift up your head, open your
ears.
Sit in the silence of the Earth.
And listen.
Listen
Isabelle Konters