Head down, eyes glazed by

screens.

Ears covered to shut out the

thoughts,

To shut out the world,

oblivious.



Ingest information, boiled

down.Scan facts, think we understand.

Understand the pain, the

suffering.

Know we should help, but

unsure how.



Lift up your head, open your

ears.

Sit with nature, sit with the

Earth.

Sit in her silence. Listen and

feel.

Listen as everything comes alive

In this silence. Feel its weight.



Listen to what we are too

scared to hear.

Feel what we are too scared

to feel.

Then can we know the pain and suffering.

Then can we know Nature’s

relationships with everything.

Then can we know what we

must do.



See her pain, hear her

whispers.

Crying out for love, care,

respect.

For protection from all that

harms her.

Protection from us.



Lift up your head, open your ears.



To know where we stand on

this Earth

We must stand still, face our

fears.

Then will we know what it is to live with her.

To protect her as we were

made to do.



Lift up your head, open your

ears.

Sit in the silence of the Earth.

And listen.