Cross country trails ahead at Gene Davis Invitational

Cross country swept the weekend at the 2024 Gene Davis Invitational, which saw beautiful Midwest fall weather and a great turnout of support for the Vikings. The meet took place at Reid Golf Course and resulted in new records and victories for individual athletes and the team as a whole.

The women’s team claimed the title with 38 points, trailed by Oshkosh at 48. The Vikings dominated the run, with new records and heights on an individual and team level.

Senior Cristyn Oliver, who ran the 6,000-meter course in 21:52.6, claimed the new school record, surpassing the 2002 record held by alumni Val Curtis ‘03. She was followed closely by first-year Mila Westra and senior Edythmae Frodl, who claimed second and fifth in the event, respectively.

“It was such a fun day for my team and myself,” Oliver said. “I felt so good breaking that school record at the home course. It was also such a great showing of our team’s talent. We have been working really hard, and it’s starting to show. We are the best we’ve ever been before, and we are ready to show off at conference this year.”

The men’s team also claimed first, trekking ahead of Oshkosh 41 points to 79.

Sophomore Finn Lee ran the 8,000-meter course in 25:21.9, taking second. Not far behind were first-years Nick Hansen and Zach Meyer.

Sophomore Ryan Draginis said, “The team’s hard work and dedication made this success possible. From the challenging pre-season workouts to the early season training and difficult courses in the initial meets, our team’s preparation and perseverance has paid off so far, but the job isn’t done yet.”

As fall weather turns the seasons cold, the Vikings are hot on the trail for a Conference Championship Title.