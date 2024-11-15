Take A Stroll

“the trees of our imagination rejoice in the moonless night”



The page unfurls

Beneath my hand

As in the dead of night

A book is opened



Such wondrous

Things,

Trapped within

Only waiting

To be freed.



And so,

Head under covers,

Flashlight in hand,

I read.



The moonless night

Holds many terrors,

As I walk within

The dark.



I know that most

Are simply imagined.

However,

Every rustle could be more.



It’s a quiet walk,

A relaxing walk,

Despite the shadows

Pushing at my eyes.



I know the path

Through the wood,

To home and

The comfort it brings.



So with a smile,

And with a song

I walk through the silent woods