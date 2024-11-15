Take A Stroll

Variety
“the trees of our imagination rejoice in the moonless night”

The page unfurls
Beneath my hand
As in the dead of night
A book is opened

Such wondrous
Things,
Trapped within
Only waiting 
To be freed.

And so,
Head under covers,
Flashlight in hand,
I read.

The moonless night
Holds many terrors,
As I walk within 
The dark.

I know that most
Are simply imagined.
However,
Every rustle could be more.

It’s a quiet walk,
A relaxing walk,
Despite the shadows
Pushing at my eyes.

I know the path
Through the wood,
To home and 
The comfort it brings.

So with a smile,
And with a song
I walk through the silent woods
