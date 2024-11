Above, there are golden spires

Safety rails and pretty gardens

Below, there are only square behemoths

Exposed pipes and cold corners



Above, they laugh as tightrope walkers dance

In the air, twirling upon a single thread

Do they not know, that down here in the air

That thread could mean life or death?



Below, suspended over the abyss

Simple walkways, swaying bridges

Above, feet on solid ground

Is not a luxury, it’s just life