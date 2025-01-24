D&IC events present new staff, diversity-related clubs

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the new Director of the Diversity and Intercultural Center (D&IC), Laura Jones, and the new D&IC Coordinator, Venn Peters, hosted a two-part meet-and-greet event for students to become acquainted with the new staff members. The first part of the meet and greet was held from 10 a.m. to noon. In this half of the event, students could speak with Jones and Peters over a light brunch.

The second part was held from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., titled “Diversity Organization Involvement Fair.” Diversity-related student organizations present included the Beta Psi Nu sorority, the African Caribbean Union, Alianza, Lawrence University Queer Alliance and the Lawrence Christian Fellowship. Clubs were encouraged to interact and connect with the other clubs present and with attendees of the event. Organizations used this opportunity to promote events they have done in the past, events they have planned for the future or what their clubs’ goals are in relation to the theme of diversity. Any student who engaged with and registered with an organization was entered in a raffle for a chance to win a prize.