Lawrence women’s and men’s fencing leave opponents defenseless in Winter Duals

Saturday, Jan. 18 saw the Vikings host the Lawrence Winter Duals in the Buchanan Kiewit Wellness Center, boasting an undefeated 6-0 result in the tournament.

The duals saw great support from fellow students, athletes and coaches from across different athletic teams, including coaches from women’s soccer and softball. Throughout the day, different student groups could be spotted supporting their Viking fencers in the stands and throughout the gymnasium.

Junior Iris Pierce (right) engaged in a foil bout with an opponent. Photo by Kris Martinez.

The day was strong for men’s saber, as first-year Alan Rodriguez came up 10-0, sophomore Eli Freyre de Andrade was 8-0 and junior Jordan Diacos was 6-1. Women’s saber also saw a strong day, with sophomores Jayna Davis and Mahek Rewani both going 6-0.

Senior Miami Kirkwood was a strong contender for the Vikings, as she competed in both foil and saber for the women’s fencing team, going 7-2.

Juniors Iris Pierce and Sophia Kelley both got 6-2 marks in foil for the women’s team, and first-year Mateo Wilkins ended 7-1 for men’s.

The Lawrence University fencing team in a huddle. Photo by Kris Martinez.

Junior Sophia Lewis led in epee, going 12-0, and senior Eleanor Seelaus and junior Nora Anderson were not far behind with 10-2 apiece. Finally, on the men’s side, first-year Dominick Vaccaro finished with an 11-2 record and first-year Jack Kropp went 10-2.

As the season continues, if this weekend was any indication, the Vikings pose a strong threat to all future adversaries. The Vikings will be back in action at the DeCicco Duals on Jan. 25.