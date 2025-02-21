The Twitcher: a birding column

Bird of the week: Canada goose

A Canada goose standing in a field. Photo by Kai Frueh.

About: A large goose with a brown body and black neck, head and bill with a white cheek patch. It is similar to the cackling goose but can be distinguished by the vocalizations, which are longer and lower-pitched than the cackling goose’s. Size can also be a distinguishing factor when cackling and Canada geese are found in the same flock but is not always reliable. Cackling geese can only be found in migration, and I have only ever seen them in the area in October and November.

Where to find this bird: It can be found anywhere along the Fox River, especially where there are grassy banks where they feed.

When to find this bird: Year-round

Fun fact: The largest subspecies of Canada goose, the “giant,” was once in heavy decline, but reintroduction measures have been so successful that they are now a nuisance in many places. There are at least 11 subspecies though, and many subspecies breed and overwinter in non-urban areas.