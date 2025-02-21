Lawrence student organizations celebrate Black History Month

The Black Student Union (BSU) is hosting a series of 13 events to honor Black History Month. BSU kicked off the celebration with a pair of brunch events on Sunday, Feb. 2 accompanied by guest speakers to connect Black and brown voices on campus. Their second event, the Black Hair Care Initiative, took place in three parts from Wednesday, Feb. 5 to Friday, Feb. 7.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, BSU hosted their Black Trivia Night in Sankofa House. Following that, on Saturday, Feb. 8, was this year’s annual Black Excellence Ball. The theme for the 2025 year was ‘enchanted forest.’ The event is aimed at fostering a formal night of elegance and celebration for Black excellence. On Sunday, Feb. 9, Brother 2 Brother (B2B), a student organization dedicated to fostering community between men of color, hosted a Super Bowl viewing party. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, fraternity Beta Theta Pi provided self-care baskets in the Nathan Marsh Pusey Room of Warch Campus Center (WCC).

Students at Black Excellence Ball. From left to right: juniors Michael Greenland, Elijah Pile, Kaylen Bertrand, Milci Gonzalez Medina, senior Faith Onukaogu, juniors Sophia Perez Lema and Tamara Figuero. Photo by Nathaniel Smith.

In collaboration with the African and Caribbean Union (ACU), BSU hosted their annual lock-in and movie event in Sankofa House on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The event is intended to be a relaxing and fun night filled with games and activities. Also that day, soul food was served in Andrew Commons and a movie night was held at 6 p.m. in the Diversity and Intercultural Center (D&IC). The following day, Thursday, Feb. 13, BSU collaborated with the D&IC, the Gender Studies department and the Office of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Anti-Racism and Support (IDEAS) to host a Hair Care Initiative talk featuring guest speaker Dr. Tameka Ellington to discuss Black hair. The event was accompanied by hair care goodie bags provided by the Committee on Diversity Affairs (CODA).

The final upcoming events in the series include the BSU’s and ACU’s Cultural Expressions Night, an annual talent show of Black and brown student talent. This event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Esch Hurvis Room of WCC. The BSU Spirit Week will run from Monday, Feb. 24 to Friday, Feb. 28. On Thursday, Feb. 27, the D&IC will be hosting a Black Professional Networking event beginning at 6 p.m. in WCC’s Nathan Marsh Pusey Room.

Lawrence’s Black History Month events will come to a close with a screening of the film “Real Women Have Curves” on Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m. in the WCC Cinema.