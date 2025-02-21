The Lawrentian
Lawrence student organizations celebrate Black History Month
Professor Raka Sen delivers first talk of environmental lecture series
Student-led town hall addresses Trump Administration policies, reaffirms student solidarity
Student athlete feature: Maggie Culver
Men’s Tennis sees a promising start to season
Women’s basketball clinches against Knox College
Glasses
Ask Badman
Snow Plow Scream
Poetry
Professor Milano delivers talk on capitalism:past, present and future
Student-written plays come to life (and death) on stage
The Twitcher: a birding column
Photo Feature
Album review: “Dark Times” by Vince Staples
Guest recital: Nancy Zeltsman, marimba
“Nosferatu” (2024): a terrifying love letter to vampiric history
Book Review
Movie Review
Student Recital
The brilliance of “Paradise Now”
Don’t be deceived …
The humanities are the essence of Lawrence
Letters to the Editor
Guest Essays
Community
Photo Poll & Unedited Board
Photo Poll & Unedited Board
The Lawrentian Staff
February 21, 2025
“Shark Week.” — Antonia Lagunilla
What week does it feel like for you?
"Week to go vote for Adrian for City Council." — Adrian Stancil-Martin
"Finals Week." — Ale Aleman
"Shark Week." — Antonia Lagunilla
"Hell Week." — Daniel Hernandez
"It feels too close to tenth week T-T." — Ellie VanKirk
"Week to go submit your short films." — Gabriel Garcia
"Week." — Isaac Arriola
"Week 10." — Lupita Derks-Williams
"It just feels like a week." — Veronica Ponce
Aleksandra McKinnies,
Arts & Entertainment Editor
"Week 12."
Evy Best,
Co-Editor-in-Chief
"Week subzero."
Olivia Klausmeier,
Copy Editor
"Week four and a half."
Photos by Kris Martinez, Adam Fleischer and Alex Stanger.
