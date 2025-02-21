Photo Poll & Unedited Board

“Shark Week.” — Antonia Lagunilla

What week does it feel like for you?

“Week to go vote for Adrian for City Council.” — Adrian Stancil-Martin
“Finals Week.” — Ale Aleman
“Hell Week.” — Daniel Hernandez
“It feels too close to tenth week T-T.” — Ellie VanKirk
“Week to go submit your short films.” — Gabriel Garcia
“Week.” — Isaac Arriola
“Week 10.” — Lupita Derks-Williams
“It just feels like a week.” — Veronica Ponce
Aleksandra McKinnies, Arts & Entertainment Editor
“Week 12.”
Evy Best, Co-Editor-in-Chief
“Week subzero.”
Olivia Klausmeier, Copy Editor
“Week four and a half.”

Photos by Kris Martinez, Adam Fleischer and Alex Stanger.

