Lawrence observes Earth Week with events on sustainability and other environmental topics

Throughout the week of April 20–April 26, Lawrence University hosted numerous environmentally related events to celebrate Earth Week. Events during the week, an annual occurrence, were hosted by several collaborations with different student organizations and individuals on campus.

The Earth Week celebration started on Sunday, April 20, and began with an event aiming to train Lawrentians in food safety in the Runkel Room at Warch Campus Center (WCC) with the Food Recovery Network. Students could also assist with packing up leftovers from Andrew Commons. It was then followed with an Outdoor Recreation Club (ORC) sunset walk and campfire.

On Monday, April 21, the Lawrence University Community Council (LUCC) Sustainability Committee hosted a “Rock and Chalk” event in front of Main Hall. The Rock, formerly decorated with the transgender pride flag, now is painted like the Earth. However, a section of the flag is still present on one side of the rock.

Later in the day, Greenfire hosted a mending session, where the student organization provided needles and thread for Lawrentians looking to mend their torn clothes or fabric and potentially save them from going to the landfill.

On Tuesday, April 22, Sustainable Lawrence University Garden (SLUG) hosted a Make-Your-Own Seed Bomb event in the SLUG Garden. A seed bomb is a ball made of compost and seeds used to help disperse and promote the growth of plants. Later, Dean of the Conservatory of Music Brian Pertl hosted a Deep Listening Walk in the woods by Trever Hall.

The Bring-Your-Own Mug event was set to be hosted on Monday, April 21 but was cancelled and re-scheduled for Wednesday due to weather. This event was held outside of WCC by the LUCC Sustainability Committee. They had a petition for students to sign at the BYO Mug event regarding the former discount Bon Appetit had for coffee drinks.

“The idea was thrown around [by] students who were here during [Lawrence’s old food provider] Bon Appetit…they noticed that bring-your-own mug was no longer a thing with American Dining Creations,” first-year Jonathan Xique explained.

Prior to the introduction of the university’s new dining provider American Dinning Creations, Bon Appetit allowed students to bring their own mug for the coffee station at Kaplans Cafe. A discount on the price of the coffee was provided for whatever student followed this.

“The general reaction was for most people who have been here for years now with Bon Appetit, ‘Oh, yeah, we absolutely need that,’” Xique said. “This is something cool to bring back. We’re very happy with what [American Dining Creations] has been doing, but some things [like bring-your-own mug] we’d like to return.”

Further into the day, Greenfire loft hosted a “Dinner and Letters” event in which students wrote letters to political representatives regarding environmental issues during Greenfire’s weekly dinner hour, open to all students.

On Thursday, April 24 the LUCC Sustainability Committee hosted a tour of Fork Farms, a local business in Appleton. Students were taught a variety of environmental and sustainability topics, such as hydroponic farming. Later in the day, the committee invited students to sort through batteries and watch Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax.”

On Friday, April 25 guest speaker Jason Wilhite came to Lawrence and spoke on environmental advocacy and lobbying. Wilhite was the former activism lead at Patagonia Chicago.

Lastly, on Saturday, April 26, Earth Fest was held. Lawrence University student band SOMOS played music, and Lawrentians could visit tables with information on environmental, climate and sustainability issues. Many local nonprofits and Lawrence University organizations were among those tabling at Earth Fest.