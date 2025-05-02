Lawrence Softball racks up wins vs. rival Ripon

Lawrence University’s Softball Team met with great rivals Ripon College with a dominant two match conquest, seeing the Red Hawks off by an 8-point margin in both. The Vikings’ conference victory away at Tracy Field sees them extend their record to a very impressive 8-3.

The opener actually got off to a rather even start, both teams going pound for pound and nailing two runs each. Lawrence achieved their brace through the energetic sprints of juniors Adrie Villa and Zoe Doherty. Ripon, roared on by their home crowd, responded with vigor. Huizar and Heisler would combine in quick succession to level the scoreline at 2-2, bringing an end to the third inning.

Gillian Guerriero gets a hit in Lawrence’s victory over Ripon. Photo provided by Lawrence University Athletics.

As for the fourth inning, this is where Lawrence would blow the game out of reach. Their base running proved too much for Ripon to keep up with, and this provided free reign for firing pair Villa and Doherty to score again alongside juniors Janessa Gonzalez and Gillian Guerriero. The sixth and final inning would have a short conclusion as Doherty’s third run of the match made way for senior Mattigan Haller to notch a tenth point, which would put Ripon to the sword by a run-rule.

The second game of the paired fixture had a similar beginning, with usual scorers Doherty and Villa adding to their personal performances. Lawrence would enter the fifth inning with a 5-0 lead, thanks to further runs from Haller and senior Jordan Wallin-Swanson, leaving the team confident and gunning for more. Senior Taylor Hughes and previous scorer Gillian Guerriero would oblige this desire adding two of their own to set the game up at 7-0 going into the sixth inning. In a manner that was all too reminiscent of the first fixture, Haller would put the game to bed with an eighth point that fulfilled a second run-rule.

Lawrence will be able to thank their pitchers for a quality performance over the two games, coming within touching distance of a double no-hitter. Ultimately the Vikings made what was expected to be a tense rivalry match into a rather relaxed ball game at Tracy Field.