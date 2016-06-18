Summary of Honor Council Violations

The last time the Lawrence University Honor Council reported Honor Code violations was in Winter Term 2014. At that time, not all cases were complete, so the current publication is a list off all completed cases beginning from the last reported case in Winter Term 2014 and ending with our most recently closed case.

Dear Lawrence Community,

We are writing to you today to discuss the following 66 reported Honor Council violations. The last time the Honor Council reported Honor Code violations to the Lawrentian was in Winter Term 2014. At that time, not all cases were complete, so the current publication is a list off all completed cases beginning with the last reported case in Winter Term 2014 and ending with our most recently closed case. Currently, nine more cases have yet to be resolved from this year. Of the 66 published cases, a majority of them occurred in courses with levels 200 and below. Approximately 60% of the cases involved some form of plagiarism, while approximately 20% of cases involved violation of exam or assignment parameters, including using phones or accessing Moodle during an exam period. Nearly 64% of the cases resulted in the sanction of a zero on the assignment and a one-letter grade reduction in the course, our minimum sanction, and only four cases ended in a one-term suspension for the student. Suspensions have only ever occurred for students who were facing a second Honor Code violation. We would like to remind the Lawrence Community that your professors, writing tutors, content tutors, and Student Academic Success mentors are all available to offer help on proper citation methods and course tutoring.

