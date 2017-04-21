Applications for field experience in Jamaica being accepted

Associate Professor of History Jake Frederick, Edwin & Ruth West Professor of Economics and Social Science and Professor of Government Claudena Skran and J. Thomas and Julie Esch Hurvis Professor of Theatre and Drama Timothy X. Troy, are now accepting applications for a field experience in Jamaica trip planned for Spring Break in 2018.

The trip will give students the chance to pursue independent or collaborative research projects while engaging with the environment, industry, history, culture, music and theater of Jamaica. To apply, students must submit their applications to the Briggs Hall Office by May 10.

The field experience teaching model has become a hallmark of the Lawrence experience over the last 10 years. Many students participate in field experiences as an aspect of their D-Term courses while others engage with this model in combination with preparatory coursework.

The field experience in Jamaica involves preparatory courses meant to support students’ experiences with background information and to help them to define their research projects. These courses include one 6-unit preparatory course during Fall or Winter Term and one 3-unit course in both Winter and Spring Term.

“While it’s something that we do together and we do get to know each other really well, it’s also really an opportunity to pursue an interest on your own,” said Skran.

By accepting a group of students with different academic interests, the professors hope to gather a group of students with a variety of interests. Led by professors in the history, government and theater departments, the program will focus on interdisciplinary learning experiences that are very relevant to students interested in the professors’ respective disciplines. However, students of all majors can get something out of the experience.

To receive an application and to get more information about the program, students should email one of the leading professors.