Student hospitalized after College Ave. hit-and-run

Two students cross College Avenue on one of the designated crosswalks. The crosswalks are used by many students each day, especially students in the Conservatory of Music.

Photo by Sara Nocton

A Lawrence student was hit by a drunk driver around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 while crossing College Ave. She was dragged beneath the vehicle for about 150 feet, and when the driver got out to see if she was ok, she said she was not and asked him to call 911. He refused, told her she was fine and fled the scene.

A driver that approached the scene after the incident called 911, and the student was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. She suffered a serious pelvic fracture and severe abrasions, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

The man who hit the student, Kimberly resident Justin Jorgensen, was arrested for drunk driving and hit-and-run with injury.

The day prior, two students were hit while crossing Lawe Street but neither had injuries that required hospitalization.

On Monday, Oct. 16, Director of Security Jon Meyer sent an email informing everyone on campus of the accident. His email stressed the importance of caution while crossing the busy streets around campus. Meyer also gave some reminders to students for crossing the streets: always cross at the crosswalks, make sure drivers see you in the crosswalk before you cross, look up and stop texting and walk bikes across the street.

In response to these accidents, Vice President for Student Life Christopher D. Card also sent out an email to all students, faculty and staff emphasizing the importance of pedestrian safety and what Lawrence is doing to keep students safe. “As part of our efforts to improve safety, Lawrence has worked closely with the Appleton Police Department and the City of Appleton,” said Card in the email. “These discussions have resulted in the installation of flashing lights at the College Avenue crosswalks and the addition of broad-striped crosswalks in and around campus.”

This past summer, high resolution cameras have also been installed at the College Ave. crosswalks so as to better gain information about the drivers involved in accidents with Lawrence students.