World News

Democratic Republic of Congo

On Tuesday, May 8, the World Health Organization reported an outbreak of Ebola hemorrhagic fever after laboratory results verified that there were two cases of the virus in the Bikoro province of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since April, there have been 21 suspected cases of Ebola hemorrhagic fever, including 17 deaths. This has been the ninth outbreak of the virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo since 1976, when the disease was discovered. A statement released by the country’s Ministry of Health reported that the government has “taken all necessary measures to respond promptly and effectively.” In addition, the World Health Organization has allocated $1 million to support its efforts of containing and treating the virus. (CNN)

Russia

On Sunday, May 6, Alexei Navalny was released from prison. Navalny is Russia’s most famous opposition leader against Russia’s current President, Vladimir Putin. Navalny was detained after participating in protests in Moscow’s Pushkinskaya Square on Saturday. On Saturday, along with Navalny, hundreds of protesters in multi-city anti-government demonstrations were arrested. The protests came two days before the re-inauguration of Putin. This will be Putin’s fourth term as president, making him Russia’s longest serving leader after dictator Joseph Stalin. Navalny was barred from running in the elections due to a 2017 embezzlement conviction, which many say was trumped up by Putin and the Russian government to keep him off the ballot. (CNN)

India

On Monday, May 7, a 17-year-old girl was treated at a local Jharkhand hospital after being raped and set on fire. According to the superintendent of police, 70% of the girl’s body was burned. A local man was arrested but has not been charged. The girl is now in stable condition. This attack comes just days after a 16-year-old was similarly attacked. This is the latest in a series of heinous crimes against women in India which have sparked protests nationwide. (CNN)

Pakistan

On Saturday, May 5, a methane gas build-up in a coal mine in the Pakistani city of Quetta caused an explosion which ended in a collapse, killing at least 16 people. One person is still believed to be trapped in the mine. The country produces 4 million tons of the coal annually despite having poor safety precautions, which leads to frequent mine accidents. In 2011, 43 mine workers died after an explosion lead to a collapse of a mine in the Balochistan province. Both mines were owned by the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation.

(CNN)

China

Sun Zhencai, a former leading member of the ruling Communist Party of China, admitted to taking bribes during his reign as a party chief of the Chongqing municipality. Between 2002 and 2017, Sun took 170 million yuan in property and cash. Ironically, Sun was appointed leader of Chongqing after the former leader was convicted of corruption. Sun has been sentenced to life in prison. Sun was once considered a potential successor to current Chinese President, Xi Jinping. President Xi has lead an anti-corruption campaign since being elected in 2012. As a result, more than 1 million government officials have been removed or arrested. Some critics say that Xi is using this campaign to the rid himself of some of his rivals. (CNN)

Compiled by Stephanie Meyer