On Wednesday, May 9, the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics-related (STEM) clubs of Lawrence held a celebration of STEM Day in the Thomas A. Steitz Hall of Science Atrium. Club members had games, food and prizes available for students to enjoy.
Photo by Nidi Garcia.
Spring STEM Day 2018
