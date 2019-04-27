Earth Week celebrations wrap up with Earth Day Gala on Main Green

Above: Juniors Tashi Haig and Katie Mueller enjoying Greenfire’s homemade popsicles at the Earth Day Gala on Sunday.

Below: One of the items for sale at the Gala was apple bird feeders.

Photos by Sara Navy.

Over the week of Apr. 15 to Apr. 23, Lawrentians celebrated Earth Week in a series of events, speakers and activities. The celebrations were organized by GreenFire, with various other student organizations taking part.

Tuesday was the beginning of the Lawrence Ecolympics, in which each dorm hall competed to have the lowest carbon emissions over the course of one week. Updates were posted on social media every day with graphs of the progress made by each dorm. On Tuesday, Apr. 23, Hiett Hall was declared the winner.

Seniors Erica Craddock and Alyssa Ayen show off their Earth Week-themed temporary tattoos.

Photo by Hannah Burgess

Various activities occurred on campus over the week to educate on sustainability issues. These included a discussion hosted by the Lawrence Environmental Organization to discuss how to live more sustainably, a documentary screening about the Water Protectors at Standing Rock hosted by Lawrence University Native Americans (LUNA), Sustainability Bingo hosted by Lawrence University Student Organized Programming (SOUP), a do-it-yourself self-care product-making workshop hosted by Greenfire and an Earth Day trash cleanup.

Above: Lead singer of Jamil and the Litterbox Kids, senior Jamil Fuller, performs.

Below: Freshman Nora Murphy and junior Aaron Phalin enjoying the spring weather during the Gala.

Photos by Sara Navy.

On Friday, the Sustainable Menstruation Ball occurred at Pullmans At Trolley Square. The event was co-hosted by Outdoor Recreation Club (ORC) and the Sustainability Committee. The event was organized to raise awareness about sustainable menstruation products for all gender identities. The ball featured free food, live music by Jamil and the Litterbox Kids, Extra Pulp, Breakfast Cereal, junior Angelica Hurtado and senior Erik Nordstrom. Attendees also had the opportunity to take home products such as menstrual cups and menstrual underwear.

The Earth Day Gala was held on Sunday, Apr. 21, on the Main Hall Green. The event had live music and free home-made popsicles. Many organizations set up tables at the event with fun activities such as “Jeopardy!” at the Environmental Organization table, plants for sale at the SLUG table and temporary tattoos at the Bird and Nature Club table.