An Evening of Poetry with Kiki Petrosino

A copy of Petrosino’s book of poetry, Witch Wife, signed by the poet.

Photo by Larissa Davis.

On Apr. 25, visiting poet Kiki Petrosino read from her books of poetry at 7 p.m. in the Wriston Art Galleries. Prior to the readings, Assistant Professor of English Melissa Range first introduced Petrosino and read the Lawrence University land acknowledgement, which states: “Lawrence University’s Appleton and Door County campuses are located on the ancestral homelands of the Menominee Nation. Currently there are 11 federally recognized Native American sovereign nations in Wisconsin. We acknowledge these indigenous communities who have stewarded this land throughout the generations and pay respect to their elders, past and present.”

Petrosino was the final reader of this poetry series and following her reading would be a chance to purchase autographed copies of her books. Petrosino has written three books of poetry: “Witch Wife,” “Hymn for the Black Terrific” and “Fort Red Border.” She has a new book coming out shortly, called “White Blood.”

Kiki Petrosino is the recipient of an Al Smith Fellowship Award and is one of the poets who received the Fellowship in Creative Writing from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Petrosino read poems about heartbreak, connecting with her ancestors and memories she had from when she was 21. Through her different poems, she utilized repetition as well as many different styles of poetry.

Following the reading, questions were taken from the audience. These questions ranged from stylistic choices to topics of inspiration.