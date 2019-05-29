Annual Lawrence Zoo Days held on Ormsby Lake

Above: Junior Haley Stevens enjoying the cotton candy machine.

Below: Members of the Student Organized University Programming (SOUP) organizing team pose with their official Zoo Days shirts.

Photos by Sarah Navy.

Zoo Days is an annual spring tradition at Lawrence. This year’s event was held in front of Ormsby Hall on Saturday, May 18, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The event was organized by Student Organized University Programming (SOUP), which is led by Co-Presidents sophomores Stephanie Meyer and Kathryn Wyrobek. The event featured dozens of student organizations with tables of activities and events including free food, a spin art station, a cotton candy machine, music and a live DJ, large inflatable toys to play on, many games, and the opportunity to win prizes. Although the event was nearly moved inside due to rain, the weather held off long enough for Zoo Days to be held in its traditional location outside and the fair was a total success, drawing more than 125 community members between 2 and 3:30 p.m. Zoo Days continues to be a long-time Lawrence tradition.