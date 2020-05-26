First Fabulous Guest – The Lawrentian Podcast

This week Luther and Fariba welcome the incomparable Molly Ruffing ’22 to the podcast. We discuss paper production, pestilence, and pedantry.

Thank you to Caro Granner, Clover Austin-Muehleck, Yidi Zhang, Xiaoya Gao, and Moreau Halliburton for sharing their music with us!

Find the podcast on Spotify or the Apple Podcast app.

Music: “Sweet Girl” by Caro Granner, Clover Austin-Muehleck, Yidi Zhang, Xiaoya Gao, and Moreau Halliburton. Hosts: Fariba Lale, Luther Abel Sound. Engineer: Nora Murphy. Thumbnail: Nora Murphy. Producer: Luther Abel.

