A Wild Peter and Max Appear – The Lawrentian Podcast

Fariba and Luther welcome Lawrentian editors and heroes of the common folk Max and Peter to the show. The four discuss what is going on in Illinois, Wisconsin’s adequate southern neighbor.

Thank you to Extra Pulp for sharing their song “Odd & Even” with us! More of their music can be found on Spotify or SoundCloud.

Music: “Odd & Even” by Extra Pulp. Guests: Max Craig and Peter Lagershausen. Hosts: Fariba Lale, Luther Abel. Sound Engineer: Nora Murphy. Thumbnail: Nora Murphy. Producer: Luther Abel.