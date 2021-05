In the candle lighting section of the vigil, five students gather in a circle to put their lights together. According to a post from Alianza’s Instagram account, the vigil aimed to “create a space to express, free, and cope with the pain and emotions.” Photo by Sarah Navy.

Alianza, AIO, D&IC and PAO collaborated to host a Butterfly Candle Vigil on April 27. The vigil was held at Wriston Ampitheater and aimed to honor the memory of the Black and Brown people who have been killed by police.