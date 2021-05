Attendees approach the table where the cookout’s food is being served. Photo by Alana Melvin.

The Black Student Union (BSU) and Committee on Diversity Affairs (CODA) collaborated to host an end-of-the-year cookout on May 22. The event featured food, music and games held on the Quad.

Students form a line as they start to dance to the music. Photo by Alana Melvin.