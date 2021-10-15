Photo Poll & Unedited Board

WE ARE UNDER CONSTRUCTION - DON'T MIND THE DUST!

“Warch, the cafe is nice.” — Terrence Freeman

 What is your favorite building on campus?

  • “Briggs, I like walking past the fossils and statues.” — Audari Tamayo
  • “Warch, because that’s where the food is.” — Matthew Dalgleish
  • “Big Exec, I like playing ping pong with my roommate.” — Joonpyo Ahn
  • “Conservatory, because it’s haunted.” — Diego Leon
  • “Sankofa because I live there and it’s a nice safe space.” — Jonnie Urban
  • “Spirituality House, it’s chill in there.” — James Heath
  • “Shattuck Hall, it’s pretty, and there’s music.” — Ellie Lutterman
  • “Library, I can get lost in there.” — Harris Marks
  • “If we’re talking entire buildings, Mudd, hands down. If we’re talking archetecturial features, it’s the Nipple, baby.” – Molly Ruffing, Editor-in-Chief
  • “I’m a big fan of Wriston. I mean it as the most sincere compliment when I say that it’s like the most charming mixture of playground equipment and bathroom tiling.” – Miri Villerius, Op-Ed Editor
  • “Briggs! The view of the river on the fourth floor is unmatched.” – Alex Freeman, News Editor

Photos by Jamie Dong, Alana Melvin, and Adam Fleischer.

