Eric Mayes to serve as new VP of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
THIS WEEK IN PHOTOS: REAL Faculty Demonstration
Giving Day raised $1.98 million
Wilder-Fury trilogy comes to close
Women's soccer: Ripon downed in overtime
Mr. Olympia predictions revisited
Weekly Crossword
Much love, Little Lady!
Dragons
Photo Feature: Pumpkin Festival
Photo Feature by Astra Medeiros
True Crime Profile: Mystery in the mountains of Panama
Lawrence orchestras shine on opening night
The Book Club
Photo Feature: Pumpkin Festival
Lost time
Don't cross the picket line! Support striking workers
Read this before choosing a Halloween costume
Photo Poll & Unedited Board
Unedited Board
Photo Poll
Reading
Photo Poll & Unedited Board
Photo Poll & Unedited Board
The Lawrentian Staff
·
October 15, 2021
“Warch, the cafe is nice.” — Terrence Freeman
What is your favorite building on campus?
“Briggs, I like walking past the fossils and statues.” — Audari Tamayo
“Warch, because that’s where the food is.” — Matthew Dalgleish
“Big Exec, I like playing ping pong with my roommate.” — Joonpyo Ahn
“Conservatory, because it’s haunted.” — Diego Leon
“Warch, the cafe is nice.” — Terrence Freeman
“Sankofa because I live there and it’s a nice safe space.” — Jonnie Urban
“Spirituality House, it’s chill in there.” — James Heath
“Shattuck Hall, it’s pretty, and there’s music.” — Ellie Lutterman
“Library, I can get lost in there.” — Harris Marks
“If we’re talking entire buildings, Mudd, hands down. If we’re talking archetecturial features, it’s the Nipple, baby.” – Molly Ruffing, Editor-in-Chief
“I’m a big fan of Wriston. I mean it as the most sincere compliment when I say that it’s like the most charming mixture of playground equipment and bathroom tiling.” – Miri Villerius, Op-Ed Editor
“Briggs! The view of the river on the fourth floor is unmatched.” – Alex Freeman, News Editor
Photos by Jamie Dong, Alana Melvin, and Adam Fleischer.
