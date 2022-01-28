Help celebrate Lawrence’s 175th birthday; Cookies and giveaways in Warch on Friday, Feb. 4

Lawrence is celebrating 175 years since its founding in 1847. The year-long celebration kicked off on Founders Day weekend. Next up for the campus community is a grab-and-go event complete with sweet treats and giveaways. It’s set for 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 in the Main Floor Gallery on the third floor of Warch Campus Center. It will include cookies featuring the newly unveiled Lawrence 175 logo.

The first 50 students to arrive will receive either a winter cap or a campfire mug, both featuring the 175th logo, and all students, faculty, and staff will be able to grab a 2022 Lawrence wall calendar and a sticker featuring the logo. In addition, a wall in the gallery space will be newly adorned with the 175th logo, and Lawrentians will be invited to write birthday messages to be featured on the wall.