New LUCC Vice President elected

Sophomore AddaFadila Louleid was elected Lawrence University Community Council (LUCC) Vice President on Saturday, April 9. Louleid was elected in a special election to replace outgoing LUCC Vice President and junior LaDora Thomas. Thomas has stayed on as interim LUCC Vice President as no one had run for the position in February. Louleid will take over on April 27.

Photo of AddaFadila Louleid. Photo provided by AdaFadila Louleid.

The LUCC Vice President is responsible for a number of duties, including chairing the Finance Committee and presiding over council meetings when LUCC President and junior Malcolm Davis is unable. As LUCC President, Davis chairs General Council and the Steering Committee, which oversees club recognition, as well as meeting with members of the administration and observing Board of Trustees meetings this May.

Louleid was a member of the Black Student Union (BSU) and Lawrence International (LI) and is a student from Morocco. She will serve alongside Davis, parliamentarian Jasper Kashou, a junior, and treasurer Monique Johnson, a sophomore, among other students on the Cabinet.

“I always wanted to get more involved in the Lawrence community.” said Louleid. “Once I saw the application for LUCC VP I thought it would be a good way to help shape the campus body and make it a comfortable and safe space for everyone.”

Davis expressed a desire for more structure and streamlined processes at LUCC, which he hopes to work with Louleid on. Specifically, he talked about having a monthly newsletter inform students of LUCC goings-on, as well as revamping the LUCC website and increasing social media presence.