Commons new closing hour tough on athletes

This term, Bon Appétit changed their dinner closing time from 8 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Greg Griffin, director of the Warch Campus Center, stressed that the decision was based on how the crowd dies down after a certain time.

“Last spring we looked at how many people were entering Andrew Commons between 7:45 and 8 p.m. and found that there were practically none,” said Griffin.

Through this closing difference, the Bon Appétit staff is able to get more cleaning done before the custodial staff finishes work at 11:00 p.m.

“This way, we no longer are rushing diners to finish up [eating] to clean,” continued Griffin.

Despite this, the 15-minute change has become an inconvenience for Lawrence athletes, as some of their practices run as late as 7:30 p.m. “I think it is a poor decision on Bon Appétit’s part,” commented senior and soccer player Nick Huth.

“We actually work with the Athletic Department and do stay open longer when we need, due to late practices. We are doing that on a regular basis for football players this fall,” said Griffin.

Other athletes who weight lift on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays think that the only Tuesday late days are unfair.

Griffin and his team have taken this time crunch into account and have raised the issue with the Student Welfare Committee. “We are always looking at operations and ways to best serve everyone,” concluded Griffin.