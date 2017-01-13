Groups Old and New at Winter Activities Fair

Photo by Emily Midyette

The Winter Activities Fair took place on Friday, Jan. 6, marking the end of the first week of winter term. Along with many of the regular clubs and societies that were present at the Fall Term Activities Fair, like the Greek societies, Sustainable Lawrence University Garden (SLUG), Lawrence University Native Americans (LUNA), Tropos, Rowing Club and Sailing Club, there were new ones as well.

Present this term was the Band Booking Committee (BBC), which books bands to play at Lawrence. “These aren’t student bands,” senior Ridley Tankersley clarified. “They’re from outside sources.” BBC is an organization, according to Tankersley, that has been around for a long time, but they recently started reworking how they are running it and also wanted a fresh start.

Prescribed Escape Productions (PEP), a theatre group on campus, had a table with information about auditions for their winter performance of Shakespeare’s “Pericles.”

Another table was GivePulse’s volunteer table, which gave information and registered students to volunteer on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Jan. 16. There are many volunteer opportunities available that day near campus such as animal care and socialization at Woof Lodge & Rescue, donation sorting at Bethesda Thrift Store, urban farm and park space gardening, providing arts programming to youth at the Boys & Girls Club, and many more. Some on-campus activities include joining other clubs like Fiber Arts to knit/crochet blankets for the homeless, Greenfire to create and distribute reusable bags and SLUG.