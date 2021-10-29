Photo Poll & Unedited Board

WE ARE UNDER CONSTRUCTION - DON'T MIND THE DUST!
The Lawrentian
The Lawrentian Staff
October 29, 2021
“Mummy.” — Taeen Jidaan
What was your favorite childhood halloween costume?
“Bedsheet ghost-I was very proud of it!” — Just Sewandono
“Obi Wan Kenobi.” — Anders Hanhan
“Mummy.” — Taeen Jidaan
“A bee!” — Jackson Gross
“The robber from Catan.” — Jonah Fiedmann
“Brett Favre.” — Jonathan Hogan
“Ninja.” — Bryce Cison
“Skeleton.” — Cris Aguilar
“Ghostface.” — Summit Kumar
“I can’t decide between my ‘Sully’ costume from Monsters inc, or ‘Jessie’ from Toy Story. Both were really cute and fun to wear!” – Celeste Reyes, Variety Editor
“A bunny costume my mom sewed for me! Perfect for a Wisconsin Halloween.” – Nora Murphy, Web Manager
“One Halloween, I dressed as an angel and my little sister went as a devil. 13 years later, nothing’s changed.” – Alex Freeman, News Editor
