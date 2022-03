BSU hosted a series of events throughout February to celebrate Black History Month, culminating with Cultural Expressions on Feb. 26 (review in A&E). Here are some of our favorite moments.

Dancers perform “Afrofusions” at Cultural Expressions. The dance group included Amaka Uduh, Tyler Antoine, Chloe Thomas, Willie Sturgis, Raven Ganaway, Sarah Navy, Imani Williams, Ahmad Allen, Adjedmaa Ali, Debora Osso and Nevaeh Daniels. Photo by Jamie Dong.

Aniya Richardson has her hair styled by a local hairdresser as part of the Hair Care Initiative on Feb. 17-18. Photo by Adam Fleischer.

Isabella Sutter, Nina Austria and Kat Girod pose for a photograph at the Black Excellence Ball. Photo by Jamie Dong.

Artwork by Adda Fadila Louleid is displayed in the Cultural Expressions gallery. The work is untitled. Photo by Jamie Dong.

Chloe Thomas and Raven Ganaway perform a dance to “Fever” during Cultural Expressions. Photo by Jamie Dong.