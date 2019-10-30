Turnovers cost Vikings vs. Macalester

Trouble continued for the Vikings this week in the Banta Bowl where the Macalester Scots came away with a 16-6 win.

Senior Wasonu Allen breaks away for a big gain.

Photo by Sebastian Evans.

The score did not get away from Lawrence until the very end of the fourth quarter, and in most cases, Lawrence outplayed Macalester. Offensively, the Vikings averaged 6 yards a play to the Scots’ 4.3 Despite running 23 fewer offensive plays and rushing half as many times, junior Ethan Simmons and senior Wasonu Allen were much more efficient running the ball with 6.5 yards a carry as opposed to the opponents’ 2.6.

Several bright spots showed up against Macalester’s defense as well, including a 72-yard rush by Simmons that burned the Scots for a touchdown. Wide receiver sophomore Nick Pastrone continued his stretch of great play with two acrobatic catches, and fellow wide receiver sophomore Cameron Wicks showed more explosiveness on a deep shot for 31 yards.

Lawrence’s defense was tough as well, sacking quarterback Michael Nadeau twice and not allowing a single passing touchdown. In addition, the defensive line held up strong, with junior Juan Rivera and sophomore Steven Snyder forcing two crucial fumbles to keep the game in hand.

Despite these successes, however, Lawrence was unable to secure a win, as Macalester was able to maintain time of possession (40 minutes to Lawrence’s 21) and grind out the clock with low-risk plays. Quarterback junior Billy Wallisch ended the game with a TD:INT ratio of 0:4, which broke Lawrence’s back. In fact, the turnover issue is not a new issue. Since their contest against Illinois College on Oct. 5, the Vikings have thrown more than quadruple interceptions to touchdowns at 2:9, with an additional four fumbles in that span. Lawrence’s offense must get out of its own way to find more wins, especially if their defense is able to keep the score as close as they have.

The Vikings’ losing streak continues as the team falls to 1-5, and with a conference record of 0-2, hopes of a postseason are extremely slim. Despite the tough loss, the Vikings will travel to De Pere as they look for a win against St. Norbert’s Green Knights.